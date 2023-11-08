18-year-old leads police on high speed chase, ends in rollover crash and arrest Published 6:23 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Bond is set at $25,000 for an 18-year-old West Orange man who led police on a high speed chase, some of which while driving into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

The chase began at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in Bridge City and ended when the vehicle rolled over and the driver was arrested in West Orange.

Bridge City Assistant Police Chief Robert Bergeron said an officer noticed a green 1993 Mazda truck going in and out of traffic around the 2200 block of Texas Avenue, reportedly not using turn signals.

The officer activated overhead lights, and the truck driver seemed as if he was going to pull over, but didn’t, Bergeron said.

The driver headed north on Texas 87, with the Bridge City officer in pursuit toward Orange. The driver took a right turn onto FM 1006, where he allegedly changed lanes in and out and one two occasions was driving head on into oncoming traffic.

The chase was high speed and reached 105 mph at one time, Bergeron said.

At one point the driver skidded and left the roadway but regained control and continued fleeing.

The chase was joined by other law enforcement including West Orange police.

The driver continued to around the 2400 block of Irving Street, where the truck flipped and came to rest in the roadway, Bergeron said.

West Orange Assistant Police Chief Jesse Romero said his department was alerted to the pursuit of the Mazda truck via police radio, as the truck entered the West Orange area.

Bergeron and Romero said the chase went through residential areas and streets with heavy traffic.

Romero noted when he saw the truck at the end of the pursuit, there were no tires left on the wheels.

Police arrested Gavin Jacob Manasco, 18, of West Orange on a charge of felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. He suffered some minor scrapes and was cleared at a hospital before being taken to Orange County Jail.

Bond was set at $25,000 by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins. He was not listed on the online jail roster Wednesday evening.

— Written by Mary Meaux