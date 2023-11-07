Local health science seniors enjoy behind-the-scenes look at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Published 12:10 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Orangefield High School health science seniors were able to recently take a field trip to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont.

Patient care technician students got a behind-the-scenes look at units within the hospital, including behavioral health, L&D and mother/baby, day surgery and the cath lab.

In addition, they also toured the Acadian Texas Ambus that can be used during evacuations and mass casualty events.

Pharmacy students were able to shadow a CPhT to see the order entry, filling and dispensing process that occurs in the hospital setting.