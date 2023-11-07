Free Automotive Basics class planned at Orange Public Library

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

There are meeting spaces available for the public to use at Orange Public Library. (Stephen Hemelt/The Leader)

Orange Public Library is continuing its Adulting 101 programs this month with “Automotive Basics.”

Adulting 101 programs are available every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Nov. 21 event features Ronnie Wood sharing what’s important to know about vehicle maintenance and registering.

The program is designed for ages 16 and up.

You do not need a library card to attend, and registration is not required.

Upcoming Adulting 101 programs include “Michael Cole — Cyber Security” set for Dec. 19 and “Goodwill Industries” on Jan. 16.

For more information regarding Adulting 101, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.

More News

Election Day in Orange County includes county-wide voting; see the locations

Local health science seniors enjoy behind-the-scenes look at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas

Vidor area home suffers major fire damage

Bi-District playoffs begin for Orange County teams; see the details

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar