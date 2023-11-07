Free Automotive Basics class planned at Orange Public Library Published 12:20 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Orange Public Library is continuing its Adulting 101 programs this month with “Automotive Basics.”

Adulting 101 programs are available every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Nov. 21 event features Ronnie Wood sharing what’s important to know about vehicle maintenance and registering.

The program is designed for ages 16 and up.

You do not need a library card to attend, and registration is not required.

Upcoming Adulting 101 programs include “Michael Cole — Cyber Security” set for Dec. 19 and “Goodwill Industries” on Jan. 16.

For more information regarding Adulting 101, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.