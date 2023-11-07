Election Day in Orange County includes county-wide voting; see the locations Published 12:22 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Election Day is today (Nov. 7), and Orange County has county-wide voting available.

This gives the voters the freedom to choose any of the 23 polling locations that may be convenient for them, whether close to home, work or school.

Locations include:

WOC-CISD Admin/Education Building, 902 W Park Avenue, Orange

St Francis Catholic Church, 4300 Meeks Drive, Orange

Sabine River Authority, 12777 N Hwy 87, Orange

Salvation Army, 1950 Martin Luther King Drive, Orange

Orange County Drainage District, 8081 Old Hwy 90, Orange

Orange County Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orange

Winfree Baptist Church, 19525 Hwy 62 S., Orange

Bridge City Knights of Columbus, 495 W Roundbunch Road, Bridge City

Orange County Airport, 2640 Hwy 87 S., Orange

Vidor ISD Administration Building, 1255 N Main Street, Vidor

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1600 N Main Street, Vidor

The Oaks Event Center, 2110 S Main Street, Vidor

Orange Public Library, 220 N 5th Street, Orange

LCM-CISD Administration Building, 6586 FM 1130, Orange

West Orange City Hall, 2700 Western Avenue, Orange

Texas Depart of Transportation, 3128 N Highway 62, Orange

Mauriceville Community Center, 7441 Cohenour Road, Mauriceville

DOW Business Center, 2601 Irving Street, Orange

Orangefield Cormier Museum, 9908 FM 105, Orangefield

St Paul Methodist Church, 1155 W Roundbunch Road, Bridge City

Pecan Acres Baptist Church, 14795 Duncan Woods Lane – Vidor

Pine Forest Baptist Church, 4800 N Main Street, Vidor

Raymond Gould Community Center, 385 Claiborne Street, Vidor

The City of West Orange, Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District and Orangefield Independent School District each have items on the ballot.

Local items on the ballot include:

City of West Orange

Proposition A

Special election

To adopt a sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth of one percent for the promotion and development of new and expanded business enterprises and to undertake projects as described in chapters 501 and 505 of the Texas Local Government Code (The Development Corporation Act) as amended.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District

Proposition A

Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.0612 in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 8.81 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $922.179.

Orangefield Independent School District

Proposition A

The issuance of $42,905,000 bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, including (I) additional instructional and co-curricular spaces and new career and technical education facilities and (II) district-wide security and site improvements; and the levying of a tax to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any related credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

There are also 14 State of Texas propositions on the ballot.