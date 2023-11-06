Bi-District playoffs begin for Orange County teams; see the details Published 5:55 am Monday, November 6, 2023

Four of the five football teams in Orange County qualified for the postseason, and the action begins this Thursday.

Orangefield vs. Woodville

7 p.m., Thursday/Nov. 9

Raider Stadium, Lumberton

The Orangefield Bobcats (5-5, 4-2) finished in third place in District 10-3A Div. I and face the District 9-3A second place representative Woodville Eagles (7-3, 5-1) in a rematch from Week 4 of this season.

Woodville won that game 19-7 in Orangefield.

The Bobcats enter the playoffs having lost two consecutive games, while the Eagles are on a five-game winning streak.

Orangefield’s offense is averaging just more than 24 points per game, while the defense is allowing approximately 24 points per game for the season.

The Eagles offense has rounded into form and is averaging 37 points per game, while its defense has been allowing 22 points per game.

Orangefield’s most victory over Woodville was in 2021 during non-district play.

Vidor vs. Lindale

7 p.m., Thursday/Nov. 9

Home Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches

The Vidor Pirates (6-4, 3-2) are the third place team from District 10-4A Div. 1 and travel to Nacogdoches to take on the Lindale Eagles (6-4, 5-1) from District 9-4A.

This is the second consecutive year the Pirates and Eagles are meeting in the Bi-District round and third time in the past four years. Lindale won 29-13 in 2020 on its way to a state finals appearance and 45-23 in 2022.

The Pirates have won three consecutive games to close out district play and have the second highest scoring offense in its district, averaging over 33 points per game this year.

Vidor also has the second best scoring defense allowing just over 22 points per game.

The Eagles come from one of the toughest districts in Texas. Lindale’s only district loss was to No. 4 state ranked Kilgore.

The following week the Eagles defeated then No.1 state ranked Tyler Chapel Hill, so this squad is definitely battle tested.

The Lindale offense averages 43 points per game, but the defense gives up 35 points per game as well, so this should be a high scoring affair if Vidor can avoid the turnovers which have plagued the offense during district.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Tyler Chapel Hill

7 pm, Friday/Nov. 10

Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches

The LC-M Battlin’ Bears (6-4, 4-1) are the second place team in District 10-4A Div. 1 and face off against the Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs (8-2, 4-2) from District 9-4A.

These two teams last met in the Regional finals in 2021, with the Bulldogs coming out on top, 31-14.

In the past two years, the Bulldogs were state semifinalists and state finalists, so they have plenty of playoff experience, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bears offense, which is currently suffering some injuries, is averaging slightly more than 26 points per game this season.

The defense has been limiting opponents to just barely more than 25 points per game. However, the Bulldogs high-powered offense typically tries to outscore opponents as it has been averaging more than 47 points per game, while its defense has allowed slightly more than 30 points per game this year.

Both games Chapel Hill has scored less than 40 points have been losses for the Bulldogs.

West Orange-Stark vs. Bellville

7:30 pm, Friday/Nov. 10

Falcon Stadium, Huffman

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs (5-5, 3-3) once again take on the Bellville Mustangs (10-0, 6-0) in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. For the second consecutive year, the Mustangs represent District 9-4A Div. II as the fourth place seed, while the Brahmas are the 10-4A District champs and the No. 6 state ranked team.

Four of the Mustangs’ five losses were to state ranked competition and four of the five losses were by seven or fewer points. The WO-S offense averages more than 35 points per game, while the defense has allowed 22 points per game this season.

The Brahmas, on the other hand, are averaging 55 points per game and allowing an astonishing 5 points per game on defense, which includes six shutouts on the season.

The Brahmas smallest margin of victory in 2023 has been 28 points.

This is the third consecutive year the two teams will meet in the playoffs.

Bellville won the 2022 Bi-District meeting 27-20, while the Mustangs won the 2021 Regional semi-finals meeting, 36-17.