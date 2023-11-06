Average gas prices in Texas fall 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week Published 5:24 am Monday, November 6, 2023

Motorists have seen the national average price of gasoline decline for the seventh straight week.

“With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks. Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gal or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 39.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.19/g Sunday while the most expensive was $5.39/g, a difference of $3.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g today.

The national average is down 32.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $2.99/g, down 11.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

San Antonio – $2.78/g, down 15.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.93/g.

Austin – $2.84/g, down 12.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

November 6, 2022: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

November 6, 2021: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 6, 2020: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 6, 2019: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

November 6, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

November 6, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

November 6, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

November 6, 2015: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 6, 2014: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

November 6, 2013: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)