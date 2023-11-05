Sign up now to participate in Passport to Vidor holiday event for local businesses Published 12:18 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

VIDOR — On Dec. 2, the Vidor Chamber of Commerce is hosting another Passport to Vidor event to support membership during the holiday season.

“The one we had in the spring was a great success, and we were able to give away seven different prizes,” a release from the Chamber said. “This time the Chamber will be donating 10 prizes to give away.”

December’s Passport to Vidor event is taking place during the Hometown Holidays weekend.

Along with all of the other festivities going on, Chambers leaders want to highlight local businesses.

“It’s the perfect chance to get local customers through your doors so that you can WOW them with your products and services,” the Chamber release stated. “We realize during these uncertain economic times that small businesses are suffering, and we want to help promote your business and Christmas shopping locally.”

To participate, call the Vidor Chamber at 409-681-6223.

How does it work?

You will need to have someone at your business location from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dec. 2 to stamp passports.

“We would also like to encourage you to have treats or items of value to distribute during this time,” the Chamber release stated. “We’ll help get them in your doors, and it’s your time to shine! We also suggest sales and/or special offers for our retail members.”

There are options if a businessperson doesn’t have a brick and mortar location.

Reach out to the Chamber and team members can assign a location to set up for inclusion.

The participation deadline is Nov. 17.