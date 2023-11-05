Free class set for managing your money targeting 13- to 24-year-olds Published 12:02 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

Do you want a better understanding of how to manage your money?

Then join local experts from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Lamar State College Orange, 407 Green Avenue, 2nd floor.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extensions Orange County is partnering with Lamar State and Neches Federal Credit Union for this free class for ages 13-24.

The class will be taught by Janava Randle, student intern.

To sign up, call AgriLife at 409-882-7010.