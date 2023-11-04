KATHIE’S KORNER — Make sure to enjoy joyful, giving holidays in 2023 Published 12:10 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

As we move into everyone’s favorite holidays, let’s begin to plan where we’re going to be.

Does it all include family and friends?

Sometimes that’s difficult, as family gets spread out all over the country and world.

I endeavor to contact mine with love in cards and other greetings.

I’ve already begun to pick up gifts for my family, pastor and his wife. I’m a “plan ahead” type person. It’s fun for me to be “on the lookout,” early, for their favorite items or foods.

I’m not interested in spending thousands of dollars on gifts. With families getting bigger and bigger, I hope people have those expectations from each other, unless you’ve all agreed.

When I’m around everyone, I watch and listen as they order food or purchase something, especially for them. Then I know how to bless them.

Seems we tend to use gift cards. I agree, definitely for mailing security to long-distance addresses, it’s good for a quick, handy decision.

It’s actually a blessing for the receiver, as they can get what they want.

Be sure to travel safely (if necessary to leave your home on these days). There’s much traffic and shenanigans to be aware of. Ask your angels to surround you and your vehicles.

Thanksgiving is such a precious time of giving thanks to God, all day (and every other day). The food is always special and a big part of the gatherings, and some of us enjoy football.

When we had our church, Rock Church S.E., for 15 years in Port Arthur, Texas, we were so excited in November to give away over 50 turkeys and toys every year to families in need. It was always with accompanying prayers and offers to people for salvation and a new life with Jesus!

We also had a very busy food bank and were able to bless hundreds of people and their families every month, as our Bevin organized and ran it.

Now, our Golden Triangle Church on the Rock, where we are elders, gives away turkeys, toys, running water (in some dry areas) and Salvation, not only locally, but around the world, along with prayers, and lots of love, always.

My husband, Mike’s family, in California years ago would cook several birds (turkey, pheasant and duck) with accompanying gravies and dressings. I always brought cranberries from scratch (still do. They were great hunters, fishermen and all great cooks.

Christmas is a most incredible time of year, especially if we don’t put pressure on the gifts and travel.

Jesus is the One we celebrate and honor.

It comes on the 25th of December, whether we’re ready or not, so just enjoy all the holidays and know that God is our focus. Amen.

Give to Him: “a heart that’s opened up wide, a life that has nothing to hide, praise and honor this day of His birth.”

