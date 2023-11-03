SH 87 northbound closing daily next week in Orange County; see the details Published 6:41 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

A major thoroughfare into West Orange is scheduled to close next week for four hours daily, state officials announced.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, SH 87 northbound from Cow Bayou to 2.5 miles north is closing daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6-10.

The closures are necessary due to heavy haul moves in relation to ongoing construction of the Golden Triangle Polymers plant in Orange County.

Traffic officials warn motorists to use an alternate route.