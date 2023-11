ADOPT A PET — Django sits for treats and poses for photos Published 11:07 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Meet Django!

He’s a young shepherd-mix, who loves to walk on a leash, sit for treats and pose for photos.

Django is a sweet pup, who deserves a good, loving home.

Please come meet him and give him a chance to be your furever friend.

For more information, contact the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.