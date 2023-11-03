4th arrest made this week following boat ramp shooting in Orange Published 12:08 am Friday, November 3, 2023

An additional arrest has been made in Sunday’s shooting at the boat ramp in Orange.

Orange Police Sergeant Isaac Henry said Jadarius Simmons, 27, of Orange was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

There have now been four arrests connected to Sunday’s shooting at the boat ramp, 505 Pier Road.

The victim is a 28-year-old woman from Orange.

She was transferred to a local hospital and has since been released following a non-life threatening injury

Police arrested John LeBlanc, 43, of Orange on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct discharge firearm. He remains in the Orange County Jail as of Thursday afternoon with bonds totaling $500,000.

Also arrested was Terrynce Nelson, 33, of Orange for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and Shkayla LeBlanc, 25, of Orange for interference with public duties.

Nelson and Shkayla LeBlanc have since bonded out of jail.

Henry said the case remains under investigation.

— Written by Mary Meaux