Orange man remains in critical condition following rollover crash Published 2:20 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

ORANGE — A one-vehicle rollover crash left a man in critical condition and a juvenile with minor injuries, authorities said.

Orange Police Department Sgt. Isaac Henry said officers were dispatched at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday to the 11600 block of FM 1130 for the crash.

Initial investigation shows a Ford Explorer driven by a 29-year-old man from Orange was passing another vehicle on the curve when he lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was still listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

A female juvenile passenger received minor injuries and was likely kept from being thrown by her seatbelt. It is unknown at the time if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Henry said the driver and passenger were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.