Sheriff’s office searching for person of interest after victim shot in the hand Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

DEWEYVILLE – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday of a possible shooting near the 400 Block of CR 4188 in Deweyville.

Sheriff Robert Burby said deputies contacted the victim, who advised of being shot in the hand.

The victim was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth for treatment.

Burby said there is an active investigation, and investigators have developed a person of interest, who is being sought by sheriff’s office deputies.