National Weather Service outlines freezing conditions concern for Wednesday night Published 12:14 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

It’s going to get cold in Orange County Wednesday night and across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Cold temperatures are expected to continue to move into the region.

Overnight temperatures tonight will fall near or below freezing along and north of the I-10 corridor.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill outdoor plants and sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents are advised to protect plants and tender vegetation, protect exposed outdoor plumbing and bring pets indoors or provide adequate shelter for outdoor animals.