Free admission to Texas state parks on Sunday Published 12:08 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Texas State Parks Day is Sunday and, as part of continued centennial celebrations, visitors get free day-use entrance at all Texas state parks.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants to continue to connect everyone to our beautiful parklands and we hope that Texas State Parks Day will give someone new the opportunity to discover what makes our state parks special,” said Rodney Franklin, State Parks Division Director.

“This centennial has highlighted the work that past and current staff have accomplished in the last 100 years to make parks welcoming places for all visitors. We hope that folks take advantage of the opportunity to see these unique pieces of Texas this weekend and for the next 100 years.”

Texas has more than 80 parks throughout the state to offer a wide variety of outdoor day-use activities such as wildlife watching, walking or hiking, park programs, camping, biking swimming, paddleboarding and more.

Visit the TPWD website for a list of activities and events in a park near you.

Ahead of Veteran’s Day, Texas State Parks reminds visitors of new Parkland Passports available to Veterans.

These passports are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.

“Texas has always valued its veterans, which is why they now have the option for free access to state parks through the new parklands passports,” Franklin said.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online.

Parks operate as they normally do and will control admissions by established capacity limits. All other fees will still apply on that day.

For more information about the passport visit the Texas Parklands Passport page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.