Credit union leading Best Day Ever event in Orange County to benefit random individuals’ days Published 12:04 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — If you see some good people in blue capes Friday in Orange County, just know it is part of an effort to create 100,000 acts of kindness.

Gulf Credit Union representatives are taking to the streets and out in local restaurants and businesses in Orange and Jefferson County with special attire, envelopes and swag in hand, having some fun in hopes of brightening random individuals’ day.

Senior Vice President/COO Stephine Adams said the credit union team members are excited to be a part of Best Day Ever to demonstrate how they make a difference in local communities.

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of human connection in banking,” she said. “Through this event, we hope to inspire more to join us and in making a meaningful impact in other people’s lives.

“We are looking forward to having some fun and spreading some cheer all in the hopes of brightening random individuals’ day.”

The Best Day Ever event runs nationwide in partnership with Kasasa and Charlie Rocket.

Gulf Credit Union locations in Bridge City, Groves, Mid County and Beaumont are participating, starting at 9 a.m. Friday

This is the first time community banks and credit unions have come together for the nationwide event.

Kasasa, which offers free reward checking accounts at community banks and credit unions, and the Dream Machine founded by Charlie Rocket, are part of the effort,

This event also underscores the scale of the Kasasa network of community banks and credit unions, which combined represents the fourth largest branch banking network in the country.

“Community Financial Institutions may lack the multi-billion-dollar marketing budgets of giants like Bank of America and Chase,” said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. “But they do have incredibly generous hearts and commitment to serve their communities.

“A random act of kindness changed my life when I was in a dark moment and diagnosed with a brain tumor. That’s when I learned the power of something so simple: being seen by a stranger.