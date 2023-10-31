Orangefield High competitors attend Fright Night Invitational Meet

Published 12:06 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

Students pictured, from left, are Cooper Dorman, Adam Myers, Colton Myers, Sidney Holderman, Calvin Kelly, Aiden Taylor and Major Copeland. (Courtesy photo)

NEDERLAND — Seven members of the Orangefield High School debate team attended Nederland High School’s Annual Fright Night Invitational Meet on Saturday.

The students were divided into three chambers to compete in UIL Congressional Debate for six hours.

Congratulations goes to Major Copeland for placing fifth in Chamber B and third in the costume contest; Sidney Holderman for placing second in Chamber A; and Calvin Kelly for placing second in the costume contest.

Other debater members include Colton Myers, Adam Myers, Cooper Dorman and Aiden Taylor.

Bridget Trahan coaches the team.

