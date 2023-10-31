Orange shooting victim released from hospital; police share suspect names Published 12:10 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

A woman was shot and three people were arrested over the weekend after a disturbance at the boat ramp in Orange.

Officers with the Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired at the boat ramp, 505 Pier Road, at about 12:31 a.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Isaac Henry said the victim is a 28-year-old woman from Orange. She was taken to a local hospital and has since been released following a non-life threatening injury.

Police arrested John LeBlanc, 43, of Orange for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct discharge firearm.

He remains in the Orange County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

Also arrested were:

Terrynce Nelson, 33, of Orange for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Shkayla LeBlanc, 25, of Orange for interference with public duties.

Nelson and Shkayla LeBlanc have since bonded out of jail.

The case remains under investigation, Henry said.

At this time police are not releasing information about what might have caused the shooting.

— Written by Mary Meaux