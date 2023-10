Cold conditions forecasted this Halloween night in Southeast Texas Published 10:26 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

It’s going to be cold this Halloween night in Southeast Texas.

Today and tonight will also be windy.

Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening, with gusty winds up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will be close to or below 32 degrees.

Showers will be out of the area by Tuesday afternoon, so trick-or-treating will be dry but cold.