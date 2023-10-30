Weather watchers outline wind, freeze concerns this week in Southeast Texas Published 4:17 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Weather watchers expect cold and dry high pressure to build over the area through midweek.

This will bring windy conditions and a drier airmass into the region.

Several Advisories and Warnings are in effect for the area, including Wind Advisories through Monday evening and again on Tuesday, and Gale Warnings for the coastal waters.

In addition, fire danger will increase across the area by Tuesday, with a Red Flag Warning for Louisiana Parishes, and a Fire Danger Statement for Southeast Texas.

Lastly, cold temperatures will bring freeze conditions to portions of central Louisiana Tuesday night, with a more widespread freeze expected Wednesday night.