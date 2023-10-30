Orange man, 72, dies in rollover crash

Published 11:04 am Monday, October 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

A 72-year-old man from Orange is dead following a one-vehicle rollover crash this weekend, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation shows at approximately 4:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on FM 1130 near Colony Drive when the crash occurred, according to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It is reported by DPS the driver failed to negotiate a curve safely and traveled into a side skid, causing the truck to overturn.

The driver, identified as Dallas Adams, 72, of Orange, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time, authorities said.

— Written by Mary Meaux

