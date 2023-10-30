CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — There’s a dish for that Published 6:25 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Small plates are my thing right now.

They make my serving seem bigger. I never wanted fancy formal wedding china, or special Christmas plates to be hauled out, treated with extra care and stored again until next year.

In the ‘80s I thought I’d never want plain white plates again, but now I think they highlight the food’s colors and textures. But I also like colorful Fiesta ware.

When I visited a dish-forward estate sale, I got it. Dishes packed shelves, counters, cabinets and were stacked along the floor.

Saucers, platters, mugs and cups seem to sneak in and take over.

I’m sure most families around here could use a different cup every day for month and still have more to go.

Got a favorite dish at home?

A least favorite?

Share your stories.

REDUCE – Bento lunch boxes have been an obsession and I’ve found a new fave.

Not only is it a BPA free food-grade silicone in a peaceful green, this baby is leak resistant, great for portion control and a match for the dishwasher, microwave and freezer.

Foodies wanting to do their part to reduce waste usually have to give something up.

We’re not even sacrificing style, here. Take it anywhere. It will softly store your bites.

Replenish Home Goods has more in the food-keeping and Swedish dishcloth arena.

I’m scrubbing up the kitchen with a feather-patterned towel that replaces 17 paper towels, again, with style.

Toss them in the dishwasher. Read up on this black, woman-owned business at replenishhomegoods.com.

Chicken or space travel? Spoiler Alert: This is Texas, so there is gravy. Astro Chicken wears a helmet as a mascot for Layne’s Chicken Fingers.

This new hot spot on College Street in Beaumont has cups reading “Giving the finger since 1994.”

Born & Breaded in Texas means they began in College Station. Any wonder they wear maroon?

There’s no question these fried bites alone or tucked between Texas toast are satisfyingly delicious. You’ll gobble them up like I did, with fries and signature sauce, or a range of other sauces or gravy.

The Club Sandwich is extremely popular for a reason. I loved hearing their philosophy. You can be laid back like a chicken, as long as you are precise about something as important as flying through space, or making their stand-out chicken fingers.

Yeah, I like that. I like those fries, too.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie getting in the holiday mood. Share your finds with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.