Average gasoline prices in Texas are dropping; analyst shares what’s next locally and nationally Published 6:06 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, “but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 39.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.47/g Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $2.02/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45/g today.

The national average is down 36.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.10/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.16/g.

• San Antonio – $2.93/g, up 9.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.83/g.

• Austin – $2.96/g, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

October 30, 2022: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

October 30, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

October 30, 2020: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

October 30, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

October 30, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

October 30, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 30, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

October 30, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 30, 2014: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

October 30, 2013: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)