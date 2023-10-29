Your Medical Home celebrates new occupational medicine facility Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Your Medical Home’s impact and services continue to grow in Bridge City and beyond.

The team at 1650 Texas Avenue in Bridge City recently celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening for a new occupational medicine facility.

Your Medical Home provides individuals, families, companies and communities with medical services, and the new facility meets the needs of Orange County’s and SETX’s expanding industrial base by providing everything associated with professional, physical onboarding.

Nurse practitioner Adam Jaynes, the facility’s director of occupational medicine, recently welcomed community member to a tour of the location.

He was joined by team members, numerous community supporters and representatives of chambers of commerce in Bridge City, Orange and Port Arthur.

The location’s extended hours are available to treat area workers whenever a need arises.

For more information, call 833-698-6825 or visit yourmedhome.com/occ-med.

— Reported by Candace Hemelt