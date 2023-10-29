Stark Museum of Art presenting Date Night at the Museum Published 12:08 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Organizers are asking community members to stop by Stark Museum of Art on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. for Date Night at the Museum.

This event offers visitors an opportunity to experience the museum after-hours.

Enjoy free appetizers and sangria from Free State Cellars while taking-in the museum’s atrium featuring breath-taking Navajo weavings, bronze sculptures by Frederic Remington and Charles Marion Russell, and Dorothy Doughty’s porcelain American birds.

Discover the world-renowned art collection on display in the galleries and celebrate the opening of the Second Annual College Juried Art Exhibition.

Jennifer Dickinson, director of education at the Stark Museum of Art, said Date Night is a fun way to explore.

“Be sure you don’t miss local artist Calvin Carter sketching in the galleries or the Second Annual College Juried Art Exhibition in the Community Art Gallery,” Dickinson said.

Admission is free.

Activities happening during Date Night at the Museum include music throughout the galleries and an artist sketching in the gallery.

Guests are encouraged to explore the eight exhibitions throughout the museum, including “Steuben Glass: Stories Engraved in Crystal,” and the Second Annual College Juried Art Exhibition located in the Community Art Gallery.

Extend the afternoon or evening out downtown by heading to Lutcher Theater for the 2 or 7:30 p.m. performance of “Mean Girls.”

Direct from Broadway, “Mean Girls” tells the story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies.

Ticket purchase is required for this Lutcher Theater performance. To purchase tickets in advance, visit lutcher.org.

For more information about the Stark Museum of Art, visit starkmuseum.org. The Stark Museum of Art is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free of charge.

Stark Museum of Art is located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange.