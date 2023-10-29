Orange Police report 3 arrests, gunshot victim sent to hospital on Sunday Published 8:32 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

The Orange Police Department announced three arrests Sunday, all reported just after midnight.

Authorities did not initially release the names of the suspects but did supply their charges.

Police were called to 505 Pier Road (Orange boat ramp) in reference to gunshots being fired at approximately 12:31 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers located one male who was taken into custody for felon in possession of a firearm, according to Capt. D.Y Myers.

A female victim was identified who sustained a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In addition, Myers said, another male was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a female was arrested for interference with public duties.

The Orange Police Detective Division is investigating the incident.