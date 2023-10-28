Pirates offense fuels important district win over Huffman-Hargrave Published 1:08 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

VIDOR – The Vidor Pirates used an explosive ground game to outrun Huffman-Hargrave, 49-28, on Friday night to take another step toward the postseason.

Huffman-Hargrave struck first taking the opening possession 60-yards in less than 90 seconds for a 7-0 lead when quarterback Nolan Cook tossed a 33-yard touchdown to Bryce Nixon.

Both teams exchanged numerous possessions before Vidor finally found the end zone. Fullback Riley Marlow scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to conclude an 80-yard drive that ate up 5:03 off the clock to tie the game, 7-7.

Vidor took the lead on its next possession, which needed just one-play, as quarterback Daigan Venable scored on a 39-yard run to put Vidor up, 14-7.

The touchdown was possible courtesy of the Pirates defense, which stopped the Falcons on a fake punt attempt.

Huffman-Hargrave showcased its big-play ability as well as Cook found Nixon again behind the Vidor defense for a 67-yard touchdown pass to even the score at 14-14 midway through the second quarter.

A nice kickoff return for Vidor and a personal foul penalty on Huffman put Vidor in business at the Falcons 43-yard line.

Running back Dane Villadsen proceeded to rip off a 43-yard touchdown run on the first play for a 21-14 Pirates lead.

The Falcons marched the ball deep into Vidor territory on the following possession and were poised to tie the game again, but the Pirates defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs at its own 10-yard line.

On Vidor’s first play from scrimmage, Venable ran through the heart of the Falcons defense on his way to a 90-yard touchdown giving the Pirates a 28-14 lead at the break.

The Pirates found yards and points hard to come by initially in the second-half, as Vidor fumbled the ball away on three straight possessions. The Vidor offense fumbled the ball six times on the night and lost five of those to Huffman.

The Falcons managed to get another touchdown on a fantastic 37-yard halfback touchdown pass from Treyson Martin to Nixon cutting the Pirates lead to 28-21.

Again, Venable and the Pirates offense needed just one play to get back on the scoreboard. This time Venable rumbled his way for a 51-yard touchdown and 35-21 lead for Vidor late in the third quarter.

Fontnow would add a 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to extend Vidor’s lead to 42-21. Huffman responded with a 75-yard drive in under three minutes as Cook connected with Martin on a 43-yard touchdown pass to make the score 42-28.

Marlow would add another touchdown for Vidor on a 32-yard scamper up the middle with just 52 seconds remaining to give the Pirates a 49-28 victory.

The Pirates generated 544 total yards of offense on the night, including 495 rushing yards. Venable led all Vidor rushers with 210 yards on 11 carries.

He also completed three passes on five attempts for 49 yards. Marlow added 122 yards rushing, while Villadsen had 85 yards on the night and Fontnow had 79 yards running the ball.

With the win, Vidor (5-4, 2-2) remains tied for third place with Livingston in District 10-4A Division II. The Pirates travel to Splendora (1-8, 0-4) next Friday to face the Wildcats in the final district game of the season.

— Written By Tommy Mann Jr.