Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 23 – Oct. 27, 2023
Published 1:06 am Saturday, October 28, 2023
Marriage licenses issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Oct. 23, 2023, through Oct. 27, 2023:
James Russell Stark Jr and Brooklynn Skye Young
Jeffrey Scott Batchelor and Tisha Ann Batchelor
Jason Wallace White and Patricia Lea-Ann Leblanc
Zackery Warren Weatherford and Sarah Maire Zunker
Sidney Ladelle Conklin and Sierra Louise Sedgwick
John Douglas Savoie and Elyssa Michelle Barker
Anthony Kyle Holden and Angel Marie Cothran
Clayton Anthony Mizell and Sierra Nicole Galaviz
Dusty Adam Evans and Jamie Villemarette
Ashton Robert Morgan and Michaela Nian Cooper
Colt Allen Lebleu and Alicia Ann Nicole Merritt
Sterling David Grass and Samantha Rose Willingham
Payton Clay Royer and Amanda Michelle Hill
Jacob Lee Vincent and Shelby Lynn Marshall
Taylor Wesley Lee and Karleigh Faith Fregia
Robert John Castile and Anna Yuriyivna Bowlen