Community rallies for Bridge City football player’s recovery Published 2:58 pm Saturday, October 28, 2023

Bridge City High School released information Saturday afternoon that the whole community was waiting to hear.

As of approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the school shared on its social media that student athlete Abraham Munguia “Mungy” is progressing well, “but still under doctors’ care. Thank you for all prayers.”

He was hurt during the second half of his team’s Friday night game against Silsbee.

He was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital for treatment, school officials said.