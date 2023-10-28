ADOPT A PET — Sweet Willow is ready to come to you
Published 1:02 am Saturday, October 28, 2023
WEST ORANGE — Sweet Willow is an older dog who loves attention.
She would make someone a great companion, as she is gentle and loving.
Poor Willow doesn’t like being in the shelter — she wants a home with a family or a companion who will treat her with the kindness she deserves.
Please consider fostering or adopting this sweet girl.
For more information, contact the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.