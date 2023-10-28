ADOPT A PET — Sweet Willow is ready to come to you

Published 1:02 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Call the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468 to learn more. (Courtesy photo)

WEST ORANGE — Sweet Willow is an older dog who loves attention.

She would make someone a great companion, as she is gentle and loving.

Poor Willow doesn’t like being in the shelter — she wants a home with a family or a companion who will treat her with the kindness she deserves.

Please consider fostering or adopting this sweet girl.

For more information, contact the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

Willow is super sweet and ready for you. (Courtesy photo)

