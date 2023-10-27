Alternating lane closures for Interstate 10 planned for Orange County Published 9:07 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Motorists in Orange County can expect upcoming lane closures for Interstate 10.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, due to maintenance of work zone striping, expect alternating lane closures along I-10 eastbound from Little Cypress Bayou to the Sabine River.

The closures are planned from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and I-10 east and westbound from MLK to the Sabine River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

In Beaumont, the outside lane of U.S. 69 northbound at SH 105 will be closed from 4 a.m. to noon Saturday due to construction.

Expect possible delays.