See how pumpkins, health science and hematemesis wrapped together

Published 12:04 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

ORANGEFIELD — Students in Orangefield High’s health science theory did research on a chosen medical condition or procedure recently, then creatively displayed them using pumpkins.

It may be safe to say that pumpkin-ology is their new favorite medical specialty area.

Teachers and staff voted and it was a close race.

Sophia Marino and Rilei Hass were voted “Best Overall,” with their cesarean section pumpkins.

Ella Welch, Kaitlyn Sullivan and Larymie Thompson took the “Most Creative” award, displaying a patient with a myocardial infarction undergoing open heart surgery.

Then “Most Disgusting” goes to Elyse Gunter and Mina Webb with hematemesis.

The pumpkins were obtained from the Orangetoberfest pumpkin scramble.

