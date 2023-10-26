Red Cross Southeast, Deep East Chapter Disaster Action Team training planned in Orange Published 12:08 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

The community is invited to “DAT In a Day” training hosted by the Disaster Services Team.

At this training event attendees have the opportunity to train and learn the key points to become one of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers with the Texas Gulf Coast Region.

These action teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, as well as help clients with recovery steps.

Learn how you can become part of the team and help neighbors in the community during their darkest days.

Those interested in becoming a DAT team member are asked to register for the training at https://bit.ly/SEDEDAT

The event is planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Orange Chapter office, 3901 Interstate 10 in Orange.

