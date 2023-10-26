Orange Police arrest 4 following drug dealing investigation, search Published 5:38 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Orange Police Department officers made four arrests following a home search into drug dealing, authorities said.

The Orange Regional Tactical Response Team executed a search warrant at No. 6 Circle South Street on Tuesday, the result of a City of Orange Narcotic Division warrant.

According to Sgt. Isaac T. Henry III, an investigation revealed Paul Labove selling narcotics from his home.

During a search of the residence, investigators said they located methamphetamine, digital scales and small clear plastic baggies, all consistent with the distribution of narcotics.

“Investigators also located several identifying documents that could be used to commit identity thefts,” Henry said in a police department release. “Labove was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance, a second-degree felony, and an active felony theft warrant out of Jefferson County.”

Officers also reported the arrests of:

Max White, located inside the home, charged for being in possession of methamphetamine,

Courtney Champman, located at the residence, arrested for outstanding felony warrants out of Jefferson County, and

Lauren Nance, located at the home, arrested for several misdemeanor warrants out of Orange County.

All four suspects were taken to Orange County Jail.

Additional charges for fraudulent possession of identifying information are expected, Henry said.

The West Orange Police Department assisted The City of Orange Narcotic Division during the police action.