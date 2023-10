PHOTOS — Faith Methodist Church gets “Party in the Patch” ready for all Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The team at Faith Methodist Church, 8608 MLK Drive in Orange, is hosting a pumpkin patch, which has been visited by elementary school students coming to enjoy hayrides, story time, relay races and snack time.

The church is inviting the community to “Party in the Patch” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 for free family fun.

Call 409-886-1291 for more details.