Outdoor Burn Ban detailed for Orange County Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Due to current conditions, County Judge John Gothia issued an Outdoor Burn Ban.

The ban is effective immediately.

All outdoor burning is prohibited.

The ban is due to drought conditions that have increased to previous levels in the area.

“This is an effort to protect lives and properties of the residents in Orange County,” a release from Gothia’s office stated. “Officials will continue to monitor these conditions.”

Officials also cited the present danger that fire used to burn debris causes, especially when it is not adequately controlled, which could result in extensive damage and the loss of life.

The order was issued Wednesday and is initially scheduled to run for seven days in all unincorporated areas of Orange County.

Also Wednesday, due to the recurring dry conditions the City of Vidor, city leaders initiatrf a Burn Ban within the city limits effective through Nov. 1.

“We shall continue to monitor conditions for community safety,” a city release stated.