Area resident scratches off $7.5M Texas Lottery prize Published 12:08 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

NEDERLAND — A Nederland resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $7.5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Loteria Supreme, according to Texas Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at Fastbreak 2, which is located 1349 Nederland Avenue in Nederland.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous, Texas Lottery officials said.

“This was the first of four top prizes worth $7.5 million to be claimed in this game,” s release said.

Loteria Supreme offers more than $709.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.23, including break-even prizes.