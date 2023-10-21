Stark Museum of Art presents Lunch & Look at Home event Published 12:06 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

The Stark Museum of Art is inviting art enthusiasts and history buffs to a virtual event — a Lunch & Look @ Home with museum curator Sarah Boehme.

This Zoom gathering will focus on the museum’s latest acquisition, “Indian Council, Tehuacana Creek, Texas” by John Mix Stanley.

Mark your calendars for an engaging afternoon of art exploration from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Boehme will guide attendees in an in-depth viewing of “Indian Council, Tehuacana Creek, Texas” and its broader meanings. The program will offer guests a fascinating glimpse into the cultural and historical richness of Texas during the 19th century.

“Artist John Mix Stanley was present at the Indian Council, Tehuacana Creek, Texas. His resulting painting is a rare, visual document of early Texas history. The painting previously resided in private collections, so the public has rarely had the opportunity to see it,” Boehme said.

“This Zoom program will give an eye witness account of a council during the time of the Republic of Texas and examine early Texas relations with Indigenous peoples.”

Join the museum from the comfort of your own home as Boehme explores the significance of this acquisition, learn about the artist and uncover the historical context surrounding this important painting.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to ask questions, participate in lively discussions and gain a deeper understanding of this exceptional piece of American art.

The Lunch & Look @ Home event promises to be an informative and engaging experience for both art aficionados and those curious to learn more about the cultural heritage of Texas.

Boehme holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, NY and a Master of Arts and Ph.D in history of art from Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, PA. Boehme is the author of numerous publications on Western American Art.

To register for the free Lunch & Look @ Home, please visit starkmuseum.org/adult-programs. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today.

The Stark Museum of Art is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Admission is free of charge. Stark Museum of Art is located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange.