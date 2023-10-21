Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 16 – Oct. 20, 2023
Published 6:50 am Saturday, October 21, 2023
Marriage licenses issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Oct. 16, 2023, through Oct. 20, 2023:
David Wayne Morrow and Shelley Rene Molina
Jayce Hunter Lawson and Zarah Renee Brown
Brian Lee Bowen and Alecia Eileen Tanner
Zachary Nathaniel Sonnier and Sierra Elizabeth Diana Roberts
Seth Christian Smith and Hanna Blayne Lowe
Nathan-Viet Van Tran and Kennedy Faith Kieschnick
Charles Henry Phillips and Jorden Nicole Prewitt
Bailey Austin Freeland and Britany Kay Beam
Todd Jacob Hollenbach and Mariah Faith Eriksen