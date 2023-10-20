UPDATE — Orange Police case hit-and-run case resolved Published 3:30 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

UPDATE — According to the Orange Police Department, information sought about the Ford truck has been resolved. The public’s help is no longer sought.

– original story –

The City of Orange Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

The collision occurred on Steeple Chasse Drive.

Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence, causing damage and fled the scene.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle from the security footage, they are asked to call the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or 833TIPS.com.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.