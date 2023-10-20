Small businesses workshops planned for industry connections Published 12:16 am Friday, October 20, 2023

VIDOR — Numerous entities are partnering to help small businesses prepare for commerce with industry partners through the Local First Initiative in Orange County.

On Oct. 26, the Small Business Development Center at Lamar State College Port Arthur is hosting an introductory workshop in Vidor.

Attendance is free, but seating is limited. Small business owners and managers interested in attending should register at eventcreate.com/e/workshopsseries.

The Orange County Economic Development Corporation is helping with the process.

Local businesses have an opportunity to forge impactful collaborations with large industry players.

These enterprises recognize the opportunities that lie in establishing partnerships with major industry counterparts.

Through strategic planning, adapting to industry standards and enhancing capabilities, local businesses can position themselves to seamlessly integrate into the supply chain of large industries, organizers stress.

This preparation fosters economic growth at a local level and contributes to the resilience of the small business environment.

“Southeast Texas has over $80 billion in large, industry projects announced over the last ten years,” SBDC Director Dana Espinal said. “The ability to do business with industry partners can have a major impact on small businesses.”

Small Business Workshop – Session 1 is required to attend future sessions and focuses on “Getting Current Business Affairs in Order” to do business with industry.

The session covers Industry Research, Compliance and Regulations, Workforce Considerations, Quality and Safety Standards, Networking, Market Analysis, and Financial Stability.

Specific topics include:

Understand the oil and gas industry’s dynamics, trends, and key players.

Identify the specific segment or niche within the industry that aligns with your products or services.

Familiarize yourself with industry-specific regulations, safety standards, and environmental requirements.

Ensure your business complies with all necessary permits and certifications.

Background Check and Drug Testing

Workforce – Trained and Ready

Employee versus Contract (1099)

Adhere to industry-specific quality and safety standards, such as ISO certifications or API standards, if applicable to your business. Train UP.

OSHA Standards

Evaluate your competition and determine your unique value proposition.

Promote your company’s BRAND consistently

“Local businesses play a pivotal role in our community’s economic landscape,” Local First Initiative Consultant Kristie Young said.

“As they prepare to engage with large industry partners, they not only enhance their own growth prospects but contribute significantly to the overall prosperity and sustainability of our region.”