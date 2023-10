ADOPT A PET — Sierra is sweet, gentle with everyone at the shelter Published 12:14 am Friday, October 20, 2023

Meet Sierra, who never meets a stranger.

Through no fault of her own, she is an owner-surrender.

Even though she is confused and scared, she has been so sweet and gentle with everyone at the shelter.

Sierra loves belly rubs and kisses, and she is ready for her forever family.

Please consider adopting or fostering Sierra.

For more information, call the Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056.