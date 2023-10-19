Salem United Methodist’s Community Garage Sale nears Published 12:08 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

Salem United Methodist Church is holding a Community Garage Sale on Nov 4.

The event is planned from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 402 W. John Avenue in Orange.

Tables are available for purchase at $20 for any church, organization or person to sell their own items.

The Rev. Emanuel Echols said all community members are welcome to visit the church to view the sale items.

For more information, email echolsemanuel@gmail.com or call 901-264-5098.