Speech and Debate members medal at Invitational Meet Published 12:04 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Thirteen students from Orangefield Speech and Debate competed at the West Hardin High School Invitational Meet on Saturday.

The contestants competed in the following events: Lincoln Douglas Debate, Cross Examination Debate and Extemporaneous Speaking.

Students earning medals include: Nathan Ferree-LD Debate; Major Copeland-LD Debate; Adam Myers-Extemp; Madison McCormack-Extemp; and Sidney Holderman and Colton Myers-1st place with a 3-0 record.

The other teams competing include Jayde Baggett and Breanna LaSalle, Madison McCormack and Aiden Barnett, Austin Rickenbrode and Jett Stevenson, and Calvin Kelly and Emmanuel Zepeda.

The teams are sponsored by Bridget Trahan.