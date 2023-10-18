Speech and Debate members medal at Invitational Meet

Published 12:04 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Medalists pictured, from left, are Madison McCormack, Sidney Holderman, Colton Myers, Major Copeland, Nathan Ferree and Adam Myers. (Courtesy photo)

Thirteen students from Orangefield Speech and Debate competed at the West Hardin High School Invitational Meet on Saturday.

The contestants competed in the following events: Lincoln Douglas Debate, Cross Examination Debate and Extemporaneous Speaking.

Students earning medals include: Nathan Ferree-LD Debate; Major Copeland-LD Debate; Adam Myers-Extemp; Madison McCormack-Extemp; and Sidney Holderman and Colton Myers-1st place with a 3-0 record.

The other teams competing include Jayde Baggett and Breanna LaSalle, Madison McCormack and Aiden Barnett, Austin Rickenbrode and Jett Stevenson, and Calvin Kelly and Emmanuel Zepeda.

The teams are sponsored by Bridget Trahan.

Orangefield Speech and Debate team members are pictured. (Courtesy photo)

 

 

More News

1 killed in Calcasieu Parish crash Tuesday afternoon

Detectives making headway in Orange County woman’s death

CASA’s “Monte Carlo Nights” gala postponed, eyeing 2024 anniversary

Mobile home a total loss following Orangefield fire

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar