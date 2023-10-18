Do you know who this is? Orange Police working attempted theft from ATM. Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The City of Orange Police Department is investigating an attempted theft from an ATM machine that occurred earlier this month.

The attempted theft occurred at MCT Credit Union, 5401 North Highway 87, at 2:34 a.m. Oct. 4.

“If anyone recognizes the subject or vehicle from the security footage, please contact the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app,” a police release said. “You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.”