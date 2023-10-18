Detectives making headway in Orange County woman’s death Published 12:10 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are making progress in the investigation in the killing of Casie Graves, authorities said this week.

Lieutenant James Blankenship said there have been numerous CrimeStoppers tips, as well as tips from people in and out of the community.

“We obviously encourage anybody that has information to please come forward with it and make us aware of it,” Blankenship said.

A number of persons of interest have been identified through the investigation, but no arrests have been made.

“This is a very fluid case,” Blankenship said. “Every day we’re getting new information. As we get new information, we obviously have to run it down, check leads and see it the information provided is valid or not true.”

The body of Casie Grave, 38, was found Sept. 16 near the entrance to International Paper on Texas 87. The woman’s injuries were not consistent with a train accident, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Local media have reported the cause of death as strangulation but Blankenship said, “to the best of my knowledge the manner of death has not been released.”

Blankenship said he truly believes detectives are making great headway in the case.

Casie Graves’ brother, Eric, and mother, Vickie, organized a gofundme account to help with funeral expenses and set up a trust fund for her children that she leaves behind.

As of Tuesday afternoon $15,703 of the $17,500 goal had been reached. The fundraiser is titled “Casie Graves, surviving children-family members.”

“Casie was a beautiful soul who touched the hearts of everyone she knew. Her infectious laughter, kind spirit, and unwavering love for her family and friends will forever be cherished. We want to celebrate her life and ensure that she is laid to rest with the dignity and respect she deserves,” according to her family on the gofundme page.

Graves is survived by her four children, parents, siblings and other family members.

People with information on the crime can call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 409-883-2612 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

— Written by Mary Meaux