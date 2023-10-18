1 killed in Calcasieu Parish crash Tuesday afternoon

Published 6:21 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on Louisiana Highway 14 just east of Harrington Road in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Robert Allen Elliott of Gueydon.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Dodge pickup truck, driven by Elliott, was traveling west on LA 14. At the same time, the driver of a 2005 Peterbilt grain hauler 18-wheeler was traveling east on LA 14.

The driver of the Dodge crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of travel. In an attempt to avoid a crash, the driver of the 18-wheeler took evasive actions by steering into the westbound lane of travel.

As the 18-wheeler moved into the westbound lane of travel, Elliott steered the Dodge back into the westbound lane of travel and struck the 18-wheeler head-on.

Despite being properly restrained, Elliott sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Elliott and the driver of 18-wheeler and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

More News

Detectives making headway in Orange County woman’s death

Speech and Debate members medal at Invitational Meet

CASA’s “Monte Carlo Nights” gala postponed, eyeing 2024 anniversary

Mobile home a total loss following Orangefield fire

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar