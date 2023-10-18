1 killed in Calcasieu Parish crash Tuesday afternoon Published 6:21 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on Louisiana Highway 14 just east of Harrington Road in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Robert Allen Elliott of Gueydon.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Dodge pickup truck, driven by Elliott, was traveling west on LA 14. At the same time, the driver of a 2005 Peterbilt grain hauler 18-wheeler was traveling east on LA 14.

The driver of the Dodge crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of travel. In an attempt to avoid a crash, the driver of the 18-wheeler took evasive actions by steering into the westbound lane of travel.

As the 18-wheeler moved into the westbound lane of travel, Elliott steered the Dodge back into the westbound lane of travel and struck the 18-wheeler head-on.

Despite being properly restrained, Elliott sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Elliott and the driver of 18-wheeler and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.