Mobile home a total loss following Orangefield fire Published 11:10 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — A mobile home fire in the Orangefield area led to a complete structure loss Monday night, authorities said.

Orange County Emergency Services District 2 Fire Chief Ricky Bodin said when first responders arrived to the scene on Beadle Road, the mobile home was fully involved with the blaze, which led firefighters to take a defensive attack to battle the fire.

The structure collapsed during the fire and is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Bodin said the fire is under investigation but authorities do not suspect anything suspicious.

ESD 2 had mutual aid assistance from ESD 4 and West Orange, according to Bodin.

— Written by Mary Meaux