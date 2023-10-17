Inaugural Halloween haunted house planned at Orange Train Depot Published 12:06 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Little ghosts and goblins are encouraged to don their Halloween costumes and experience the inaugural Spooktacular at the Depot from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at Orange Train Depot Museum, 1210 Green Avenue.

Trains and mysterious happenings historically have occurred throughout the years and with ghosts of the past expected to make their presence known, what better place to be but in a century-old train station?

The Friends of the Orange Depot have combined forces with the West Orange Cove Consolidated ISD to provide some ghoulish good times in the Depot during Halloween.

Students, teachers and volunteers of the organization, vampires and ghosts will be floating around the Depot as costumed kiddos come to experience Spooktacular at the Depot.

After wandering through the maze of scary rooms, kids will be rewarded with candy, of course, plus popcorn and hot dogs. To offset some expenses, there will be an entrance fee of $2.

Vice President of the FOOD Board George Bohn is spearheading the event, because of his experience holding a successful haunted house on the historic USS Orleck for a time docked in the Sabine River.

His co-chair is the president, Alicia Booker, who promises a Depot decked with Halloween regalia.

Drama teacher Mason Franco and his team of students have generously donated their time and talent to make sure all have a spooktacular time.